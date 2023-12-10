Who's Playing

LBSU Beach @ USC Trojans

Current Records: LBSU 6-4, USC 5-3

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Galen Center -- Los Angeles, California

Galen Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

USC is 4-0 against LBSU since November of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. The USC Trojans will be playing at home against the LBSU Beach at 4:00 p.m. ET at Galen Center. USC might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up ten turnovers on Saturday.

The point spread may have favored USC last Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 89-76 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bulldogs. USC found out winning isn't easy when your three-point shooting is a whole 27.2% worse than the opposition.

Boogie Ellis put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 28 points along with 7 rebounds.

Meanwhile, LBSU waltzed into Wednesday's matchup with two straight wins but they left with three. They put the hurt on the Warriors with a sharp 88-66 victory.

Their wins bumped the Trojans to 5-3 and the Bulldogs to 6-1.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. USC hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.9 points per game. However, it's not like LBSU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

USC was able to grind out a solid win over LBSU in their previous meeting back in December of 2022, winning 88-78. Does USC have another victory up their sleeve, or will LBSU turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

USC has won all of the games they've played against LBSU in the last 5 years.