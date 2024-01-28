Halftime Report

UCLA is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead USC 37-26.

UCLA came into the game with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

UCLA Bruins @ USC Trojans

Current Records: UCLA 8-11, USC 8-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Galen Center -- Los Angeles, California

Galen Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $44.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting Pac-12 matchup on schedule as the UCLA Bruins and the USC Trojans are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on January 27th at Galen Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Last Saturday, the Bruins came up short against the Wildcats and fell 77-71. The loss came about despite UCLA having been up 19 in the first half.

UCLA's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Lazar Stefanovic, who scored 17 points along with eight rebounds, and Sebastian Mack who scored 21 points along with five rebounds. Mack continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

Meanwhile, USC's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They might be feeling deja-vu: they lost 82-67 to the Sun Devils, which was the same score (and result) they got the week prior.

USC's defeat came about despite a quality game from Vincent Iwuchukwu, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 12 rebounds. That's the first time this season that Iwuchukwu pulled down ten or more rebounds.

The Bruins have been struggling recently, as they've lost nine of their last 12 games, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-11 record this season. As for the Trojans, their loss was their fifth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 8-11.

UCLA will be fighting an uphill battle on Saturday as the experts have pegged them as the 2.5-point underdog. For those looking to play the spread, careful betting on UCLA: they have a less-than-stellar 7-11 record against the spread this season.

UCLA came up short against USC when the teams last played back in January of 2023, falling 77-64. Can UCLA avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

USC is a slight 2.5-point favorite against UCLA, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 136 points.

Series History

USC has won 6 out of their last 10 games against UCLA.