Halftime Report

Washington State is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 29-28 lead against USC.

Washington State came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Washington State Cougars @ USC Trojans

Current Records: Washington State 10-5, USC 8-7

How To Watch

What to Know

USC is 9-1 against Washington State since December of 2017, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 10:30 p.m. ET at Galen Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the pair posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Last Saturday, the Trojans beat the Cardinal 93-79. The win made it back-to-back wins for USC.

USC's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Kobe Johnson led the charge by scoring 21 points along with five assists and five rebounds. Johnson continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Another player making a difference was Boogie Ellis, who went 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 22 points and 4 assists.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Washington State last Saturday, but the final result did not. They opened the new year with a less-than-successful 89-84 defeat to the Ducks. It was the first time this season that Washington State let down their fans at home.

Despite their defeat, Washington State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Myles Rice, who scored 22 points along with seven assists, was perhaps the best of all. Rice continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Jaylen Wells was another key contributor, scoring 15 points along with six rebounds.

The Trojans now have a winning record of 8-7. As for the Cougars, their loss ended an eight-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 10-5.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. USC hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.9 points per game. However, it's not like Washington State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Looking ahead, USC is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, keep USC's opponent in mind: they have a solid 6-2 record against the spread vs Washington State over their last eight matchups.

Odds

USC is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Washington State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trojans as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 147 points.

Series History

USC has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Washington State.