Who's Playing

SE Missouri State @ UT Martin

Current Records: SE Missouri State 6-9; UT Martin 9-6

What to Know

The UT Martin Skyhawks and the SE Missouri State Redhawks are set to square off in an Ohio Valley matchup at 9 p.m. ET Jan. 5 at Skyhawk Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Skyhawks winning the first 84-63 at home and SE Missouri State taking the second 76-69.

The Morehead State Eagles typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday UT Martin proved too difficult a challenge. UT Martin took their contest against Morehead State 64-57.

Meanwhile, SE Missouri State beat the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars 82-73 on Saturday.

Barring any buzzer beaters, UT Martin is expected to win a tight contest Thursday. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Saturday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

The wins brought the Skyhawks up to 9-6 and the Redhawks to a reciprocal 6-9. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: UT Martin ranks 18th in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 82.8 on average. Less enviably, SE Missouri State has only been able to knock down 42.10% percent of their shots, which is the 52nd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Skyhawk Arena -- Martin, Tennessee

Skyhawk Arena -- Martin, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Skyhawks are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Redhawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

UT Martin have won eight out of their last 14 games against SE Missouri State.