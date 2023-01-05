Who's Playing
SE Missouri State @ UT Martin
Current Records: SE Missouri State 6-9; UT Martin 9-6
What to Know
The UT Martin Skyhawks and the SE Missouri State Redhawks are set to square off in an Ohio Valley matchup at 9 p.m. ET Jan. 5 at Skyhawk Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Skyhawks winning the first 84-63 at home and SE Missouri State taking the second 76-69.
The Morehead State Eagles typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday UT Martin proved too difficult a challenge. UT Martin took their contest against Morehead State 64-57.
Meanwhile, SE Missouri State beat the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars 82-73 on Saturday.
Barring any buzzer beaters, UT Martin is expected to win a tight contest Thursday. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Saturday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.
The wins brought the Skyhawks up to 9-6 and the Redhawks to a reciprocal 6-9. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: UT Martin ranks 18th in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 82.8 on average. Less enviably, SE Missouri State has only been able to knock down 42.10% percent of their shots, which is the 52nd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Skyhawk Arena -- Martin, Tennessee
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Skyhawks are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Redhawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
UT Martin have won eight out of their last 14 games against SE Missouri State.
- Feb 24, 2022 - SE Missouri State 76 vs. UT Martin 69
- Feb 03, 2022 - UT Martin 84 vs. SE Missouri State 63
- Jan 26, 2021 - UT Martin 69 vs. SE Missouri State 66
- Dec 18, 2020 - UT Martin 69 vs. SE Missouri State 67
- Feb 29, 2020 - UT Martin 87 vs. SE Missouri State 78
- Feb 13, 2020 - SE Missouri State 74 vs. UT Martin 72
- Feb 14, 2019 - UT Martin 81 vs. SE Missouri State 72
- Jan 05, 2019 - SE Missouri State 74 vs. UT Martin 69
- Feb 24, 2018 - UT Martin 72 vs. SE Missouri State 66
- Feb 10, 2018 - SE Missouri State 81 vs. UT Martin 77
- Feb 18, 2017 - SE Missouri State 90 vs. UT Martin 61
- Jan 14, 2017 - UT Martin 79 vs. SE Missouri State 69
- Feb 11, 2016 - UT Martin 77 vs. SE Missouri State 64
- Jan 24, 2016 - SE Missouri State 68 vs. UT Martin 60