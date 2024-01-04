Who's Playing

SF Austin Lumberjacks @ UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros

Current Records: SF Austin 8-5, UT-Rio Grande Valley 4-9

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse -- Edinburg, Texas

UTRGV Fieldhouse -- Edinburg, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

SF Austin has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The SF Austin Lumberjacks and the UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros will face off in a WAC battle at 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at UTRGV Fieldhouse. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

SF Austin has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five matches by 24 points or more this season. They steamrolled past the Privateers 80-51 at home. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to post 13 more assists than your opponent, as SF Austin did.

Meanwhile, it was close, but on Saturday the Vaqueros sidestepped the Cardinals for a 77-74 victory.

The Lumberjacks' victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 8-5. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 90.0 points per game. As for the Vaqueros, their win bumped their record up to 4-9.

SF Austin beat UT-Rio Grande Valley 82-72 in their previous matchup back in February of 2023. Does SF Austin have another victory up their sleeve, or will UT-Rio Grande Valley turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

SF Austin has won all of the games they've played against UT-Rio Grande Valley in the last 2 years.