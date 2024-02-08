Who's Playing
Southern Utah Thunderbirds @ Utah Tech Trailblazers
Current Records: Southern Utah 9-13, Utah Tech 8-13
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Burns Arena -- St. George, Utah
- Ticket Cost: $14.70
What to Know
Southern Utah has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Utah Tech Trailblazers will face off in a WAC battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Burns Arena. Southern Utah is the slight favorite, but fans should be in for an exciting game likely to go down to the wire.
Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 14 more assists than your opponent, a fact Southern Utah proved on Saturday. They were the clear victor by a 79-59 margin over the Vaqueros. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 48-28.
Meanwhile, things couldn't have gone much worse for the Trailblazers as they lost 87-66 to the Mavericks on Saturday.
The Thunderbirds have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a massive bump to their 9-13 record this season. As for the Trailblazers, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost five of their last six matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-13 record this season.
Southern Utah was able to grind out a solid win over the Trailblazers in their previous matchup back in January, winning 75-65. The rematch might be a little tougher for Southern Utah since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Odds
Southern Utah is a slight 2-point favorite against Utah Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Trailblazers as a 1-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 152.5 points.
Series History
Southern Utah has won 5 out of their last 7 games against Utah Tech.
- Jan 18, 2024 - Southern Utah 75 vs. Utah Tech 65
- Mar 09, 2023 - Southern Utah 76 vs. Utah Tech 75
- Feb 17, 2023 - Southern Utah 81 vs. Utah Tech 71
- Feb 04, 2023 - Utah Tech 86 vs. Southern Utah 79
- Dec 22, 2021 - Southern Utah 87 vs. Utah Tech 59
- Nov 12, 2021 - Utah Tech 83 vs. Southern Utah 76
- Dec 17, 2020 - Southern Utah 85 vs. Utah Tech 78