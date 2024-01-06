Who's Playing

Southern Utah Thunderbirds @ Utah Valley Wolverines

Current Records: Southern Utah 5-10, Utah Valley 7-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: UCCU Events Center -- Orem, Utah

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

Utah Valley is 1-6 against Southern Utah since December of 2015 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a WAC battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at UCCU Events Center. Southern Utah took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Utah Valley, who comes in off a win.

Utah Valley's four-game losing streak finally came to an end on Thursday. They rang in the new year with a 65-58 victory over the Lancers. The win was just what Utah Valley needed coming off of a 85-63 defeat in their prior matchup.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 15.6% worse than the opposition, a fact Southern Utah found out the hard way on Thursday. They suffered a painful 96-75 loss at the hands of the Antelopes. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Southern Utah in their matchups with Grand Canyon: they've now lost three in a row.

The win got the Wolverines back to even at 7-7. As for the Thunderbirds, their loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 5-10.

Utah Valley and Southern Utah were neck-and-neck in their previous meeting back in March of 2023, but Utah Valley came up empty-handed after a 89-88 loss. Will Utah Valley have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Southern Utah has won 6 out of their last 7 games against Utah Valley.