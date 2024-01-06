Who's Playing
Southern Utah Thunderbirds @ Utah Valley Wolverines
Current Records: Southern Utah 5-10, Utah Valley 7-7
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: UCCU Events Center -- Orem, Utah
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
Utah Valley is 1-6 against Southern Utah since December of 2015 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a WAC battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at UCCU Events Center. Southern Utah took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Utah Valley, who comes in off a win.
Utah Valley's four-game losing streak finally came to an end on Thursday. They rang in the new year with a 65-58 victory over the Lancers. The win was just what Utah Valley needed coming off of a 85-63 defeat in their prior matchup.
Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 15.6% worse than the opposition, a fact Southern Utah found out the hard way on Thursday. They suffered a painful 96-75 loss at the hands of the Antelopes. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Southern Utah in their matchups with Grand Canyon: they've now lost three in a row.
The win got the Wolverines back to even at 7-7. As for the Thunderbirds, their loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 5-10.
Utah Valley and Southern Utah were neck-and-neck in their previous meeting back in March of 2023, but Utah Valley came up empty-handed after a 89-88 loss. Will Utah Valley have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Series History
Southern Utah has won 6 out of their last 7 games against Utah Valley.
- Mar 10, 2023 - Southern Utah 89 vs. Utah Valley 88
- Feb 11, 2023 - Utah Valley 90 vs. Southern Utah 83
- Jan 26, 2023 - Southern Utah 79 vs. Utah Valley 67
- Dec 08, 2021 - Southern Utah 60 vs. Utah Valley 56
- Dec 09, 2020 - Southern Utah 81 vs. Utah Valley 71
- Dec 07, 2019 - Southern Utah 73 vs. Utah Valley 72
- Dec 05, 2015 - Southern Utah 68 vs. Utah Valley 54