Who's Playing

Notre Dame Fighting Irish @ Va. Tech Hokies

Current Records: Notre Dame 12-18, Va. Tech 17-13

When: Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. ET

Where: Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Virginia

TV: ESPN University

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Va. Tech is 8-2 against Notre Dame since January of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in an ACC battle at 2:30 p.m. ET at Cassell Coliseum. Va. Tech will be looking to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

On Tuesday, the Hokies strolled past the Cardinals with points to spare, taking the game 80-64.

Sean Pedulla was the offensive standout of the game as he scored 15 points along with seven assists and five rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of MJ Collins, who scored 13 points along with five rebounds and two steals.

Meanwhile, the Fighting Irish took a serious blow against the Tar Heels on Tuesday, falling 84-51. Notre Dame has struggled against N. Carolina recently, as their matchup on Tuesday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

The Hokies' win ended a five-game drought on the road and puts them at 17-13. As for the Fighting Irish, their loss dropped their record down to 12-18.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Va. Tech just can't miss this season, having made 46.7% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Notre Dame, though, as they've only made 40.7% of their shots this season. Given Va. Tech's sizable advantage in that area, Notre Dame will need to find a way to close that gap.

Va. Tech came up short against Notre Dame in their previous meeting back in February, falling 74-66. Will Va. Tech have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Va. Tech has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Notre Dame.