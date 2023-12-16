Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Va. Tech and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They are fully in control with a 36-17 lead over Vermont.

Va. Tech already has three blowout wins this season, but why stop there? Barring a freak comeback, they will be celebrating another huge win in the locker room very soon.

Who's Playing

Vermont Catamounts @ Va. Tech Hokies

Current Records: Vermont 8-2, Va. Tech 7-3

How To Watch

What to Know

The Vermont Catamounts will head out on the road to face off against the Va. Tech Hokies at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Cassell Coliseum. Coming off a loss in a game Vermont was expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Vermont unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Saturday. They fell 77-71 to the Raiders. Vermont found out winning isn't easy when your three-point shooting is a whole 21.3% worse than the opposition.

Va. Tech has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three games by 21 points or more this season. Everything went their way against the Beacons on Saturday as the Hokies made off with a 71-50 win. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Va. Tech.

Va. Tech's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Hunter Cattoor, who scored 19 points. Lynn Kidd was another key contributor, scoring 14 points along with six rebounds.

The Catamounts' defeat ended a 16-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 8-2. As for the Hokies, their victory was their sixth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 7-3.

Odds

Va. Tech is a big 9.5-point favorite against Vermont, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hokies as a 9-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 138.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.