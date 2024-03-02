Who's Playing

Wake Forest Demon Deacons @ Va. Tech Hokies

Current Records: Wake Forest 18-10, Va. Tech 15-13

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 5:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Virginia TV: The CW Network

The CW Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting ACC matchup on schedule as the Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the Va. Tech Hokies are set to tip at 5:30 p.m. ET on March 2nd at Cassell Coliseum. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The point spread may have favored Wake Forest on Tuesday, but the final result did not. They fell 70-65 to the Fighting Irish.

Despite their defeat, Wake Forest saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Efton Reid III, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and ten rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Cameron Hildreth was another key contributor, scoring 15 points along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Hokies also suffered a loss in their last game, but this one to the Orange by a score of 84-71. Va. Tech has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Like Wake Forest, Va. Tech lost despite seeing results from several players. Lynn Kidd led the charge by scoring 16 points along with eight rebounds. Kidd didn't help Va. Tech's cause all that much against the Panthers on Saturday but the same can't be said for this game. The team also got some help courtesy of Sean Pedulla, who scored 18 points along with two steals.

The Demon Deacons' loss was their third straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 18-10. That rough patch could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 60.3 points per game. As for the Hokies, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost six of their last eight games, which put a noticeable dent in their 15-13 record this season.

Everything went Wake Forest's way against the Hokies in their previous matchup back in December of 2023 as the Demon Deacons made off with a 86-63 win. With Wake Forest ahead 44-24 at the half, the match was all but over already.

Series History

Va. Tech has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Wake Forest.