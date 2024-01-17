Who's Playing

Auburn has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Auburn Tigers and the Vanderbilt Commodores will face off in an SEC battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Memorial Gym. Vanderbilt took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Auburn, who comes in off a win.

The matchup between Auburn and LSU on Saturday hardly resembled the 67-49 effort from their previous meeting. The Tigers took down the Tigers 93-78.

Auburn's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Chad Baker-Mazara led the charge by scoring 19 points along with six steals. That's the first time this season that Baker-Mazara grabbed three or more steals. Johni Broome was another key contributor, scoring 18 points along with seven rebounds and three steals.

Meanwhile, Vanderbilt's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They fell 69-56 to the Rebels.

The Tigers pushed their record up to 14-2 with that win, which was their 12th straight at home dating back to last season. They've been dominating during the matches in that stretch too, as they've won by an average of 18.75 points. As for the Commodores, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost seven of their last eight games, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-11 record this season.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Auburn just can't miss this season, having made 46.7% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Vanderbilt, though, as they've only made 40.3% of their shots per game this season. Given Auburn's sizeable advantage in that area, Vanderbilt will need to find a way to close that gap.

As for their next game, Auburn shouldn't be too worried about this matchup, as the experts have them favored by 11.5 points. This contest will be their eighth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 5-2 against the spread).

Auburn is a big 11.5-point favorite against Vanderbilt, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 12-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 148.5 points.

Auburn has won 5 out of their last 9 games against Vanderbilt.