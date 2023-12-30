Who's Playing

Dartmouth Big Green @ Vanderbilt Commodores

Current Records: Dartmouth 4-8, Vanderbilt 4-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Gym -- Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gym -- Nashville, Tennessee

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Vanderbilt Commodores will finish 2023 at home by hosting the Dartmouth Big Green at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Memorial Gym. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Vanderbilt's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They fell just short of the Tigers by a score of 77-75.

Despite the loss, Vanderbilt got a solid performance out of Ezra Manjon, who scored 22 points.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 28% worse than the opposition, a fact Dartmouth found out the hard way on Thursday. They fell 67-57 to the Pioneers.

Even though they lost, Dartmouth were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Commodores have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost seven of their last eight matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-8 record this season. As for the Big Green, they bumped their record down to 4-8 with that defeat, which was their tenth straight on the road dating back to last season.