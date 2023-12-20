2nd Quarter Report

While it's still early, Western Carolina have snagged the advantage as far as turning over is concerned (they have 15, Vanderbilt has seven), and that's helped them to a lead. Western Carolina has jumped out to a 63-62 lead against Vanderbilt. Nobody has stood out from the pack for Western Carolina offensively yet, with Russell Jones Jr being one of several leaders. Jones Jr has posted 16 points along with five rebounds.

Western Carolina entered the match having won three straight and they're just zero halves away from another. Will they make it four, or will Vanderbilt step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Western Carolina Catamounts @ Vanderbilt Commodores

Current Records: Western Carolina 8-2, Vanderbilt 4-6

How To Watch

What to Know

The Western Carolina Catamounts will head out on the road to face off against the Vanderbilt Commodores at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Memorial Gym. Vanderbilt took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Western Carolina, who comes in off a win.

Last Saturday, the stars were shining brightly for the Catamounts in a 70-53 win over the Spartans. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Western Carolina.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 11 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Vanderbilt found out the hard way on Saturday. They might have been a little too into the holiday spirit, gifting the Red Raiders an easy 76-54 win. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Vanderbilt has scored all season.

Vanderbilt's loss came about despite a quality game from Ven-Allen Lubin, who scored 15 points.

The Catamounts' win bumped their record up to 8-2. As for the Commodores, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost five of their last six contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-6 record this season.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Western Carolina just can't miss this season, having made 48.2% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Vanderbilt, though, as they've only made 40.4% of their shots per game this season. Given Western Carolina's sizeable advantage in that area, Vanderbilt will need to find a way to close that gap.

Western Carolina is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

Odds

Vanderbilt is a 3-point favorite against Western Carolina, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Commodores as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 142.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.