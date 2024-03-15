Halftime Report

Boston College is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 35-29 lead against Virginia.

Boston College entered the matchup having won four straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it five, or will Virginia step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Boston College Eagles @ Virginia Cavaliers

Current Records: Boston College 17-14, Virginia 22-9

How To Watch

When: Thursday, March 14, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, March 14, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: ESPN

What to Know

Virginia is 8-2 against Boston College since January of 2017, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. The Virginia Cavaliers and the Boston College Eagles are set to clash at 9:30 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena in an ACC postseason contest. Virginia's defense has only allowed 59.1 points per game this season, so Boston College's offense will have their work cut out for them.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you make eight more threes than your opponent, a fact Virginia proved on Saturday. They took down the Yellow Jackets 72-57. The win was just what Virginia needed coming off of a 73-48 defeat in their prior matchup.

Reece Beekman was the offensive standout of the match as he almost dropped a double-double on 21 points and nine assists. Another player making a difference was Isaac McKneely, who scored 16 points.

Meanwhile, Boston College entered their tilt with Clemson with three consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with four. The Eagles put the hurt on the Tigers with a sharp 76-55 win on Wednesday.

Boston College's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Jaeden Zackery led the charge by scoring 22 points along with seven rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Claudell Harris Jr., who scored 27 points along with five rebounds.

The Cavaliers' victory bumped their record up to 22-9. As for the Eagles, their victory bumped their record up to 19-14.

Virginia is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep Virginia's opponent in mind: they have a solid 5-2 record against the spread vs Boston College over their last seven matchups.

Virginia didn't have too much breathing room in their contest against Boston College when the teams last played back in February, but they still walked away with a 72-68 win. Does Virginia have another victory up their sleeve, or will Boston College turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Virginia is a 4.5-point favorite against Boston College, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is 125 points.

Series History

Virginia has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Boston College.