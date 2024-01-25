Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Virginia and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead North Carolina State 27-15.

Virginia came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

What to Know

Virginia is on a 20-game streak of home wins (dating back to last season), while North Carolina State is on a three-game streak of away wins: one of those streaks is about to end. Both teams will face off in an ACC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at John Paul Jones Arena. North Carolina State took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Virginia, who comes in off a win.

Last Saturday, the Cavaliers were able to grind out a solid victory over the Yellow Jackets, taking the game 75-66.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Virginia to victory, but perhaps none more so than Reece Beekman, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 11 assists. Those 11 assists set a new season-high mark for him. The team also got some help courtesy of Ryan Dunn, who scored nine points along with ten rebounds and three blocks.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored North Carolina State last Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 84-78 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Hokies.

Casey Morsell put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 19 points along with three steals. DJ Horne was another key contributor, scoring 16 points along with four steals.

The Cavaliers' win ended a six-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 13-5. As for the Wolfpack, their defeat dropped their record down to an identical 13-5.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Virginia haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 8.2 turnovers per game (they're ranked first in turnovers per game overall). However, it's not like North Carolina State struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 9.8 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Going forward, Virginia is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, keep Virginia in mind: they have a solid 11-7 record against the spread this season.

Odds

Virginia is a solid 5.5-point favorite against North Carolina State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Cavaliers, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 131 points.

Series History

Virginia has won 6 out of their last 10 games against North Carolina State.