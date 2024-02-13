Who's Playing

Pittsburgh Panthers @ Virginia Cavaliers

Current Records: Pittsburgh 15-8, Virginia 19-5

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, February 13, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, February 13, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Virginia is 8-2 against the Panthers since January of 2017, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. Both teams will face off in an ACC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at John Paul Jones Arena. Virginia will be looking to keep their 23-game home win streak (dating back to last season) alive.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up ten more assists than your opponent, a fact Virginia proved on Saturday. They managed a 80-76 victory over the Seminoles.

Virginia can attribute much of their success to Isaac McKneely, who scored 29 points along with five rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points McKneely has scored all season. Another player making a difference was Reece Beekman, who scored 21 points along with five assists and two steals.

Pittsburgh aren't just finding sucess at home, as their game on Wednesday extended their overall winning streak to three. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 67-64 win over the Wolfpack.

Pittsburgh's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Jaland Lowe, who scored 20 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Blake Hinson, who scored 16 points.

The Cavaliers are on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last 11 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 19-5 record this season. As for the Panthers, their victory bumped their record up to 15-8.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Virginia haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 8.4 turnovers per game (they're ranked first in turnovers per game overall). However, it's not like Pittsburgh struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 9.9 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Virginia couldn't quite finish off the Panthers in their previous meeting back in January of 2023 and fell 68-65. Will Virginia have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Virginia has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Pittsburgh.