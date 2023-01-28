Who's Playing

Western Carolina @ VMI

Current Records: Western Carolina 11-11; VMI 5-17

What to Know

The VMI Keydets and the Western Carolina Catamounts will face off in a Southern clash at 1 p.m. ET Jan. 28 at Cameron Hall. The teams split their matchups last year, with VMI winning the first 76-69 at home and Western Carolina taking the second 82-73.

The game between the Keydets and the UNCG Spartans on Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with VMI falling 62-50 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored Western Carolina on Wednesday, but luck did not. They took a hard 81-70 fall against the The Citadel Bulldogs.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET
  • Where: Cameron Hall -- Lexington, Virginia
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Western Carolina have won eight out of their last 15 games against VMI.

  • Feb 26, 2022 - Western Carolina 82 vs. VMI 73
  • Feb 04, 2022 - VMI 76 vs. Western Carolina 69
  • Feb 10, 2021 - Western Carolina 74 vs. VMI 72
  • Jan 27, 2021 - VMI 87 vs. Western Carolina 61
  • Feb 19, 2020 - VMI 74 vs. Western Carolina 71
  • Jan 08, 2020 - Western Carolina 97 vs. VMI 85
  • Mar 08, 2019 - VMI 96 vs. Western Carolina 83
  • Feb 23, 2019 - VMI 83 vs. Western Carolina 78
  • Jan 19, 2019 - VMI 91 vs. Western Carolina 83
  • Feb 08, 2018 - Western Carolina 72 vs. VMI 60
  • Jan 15, 2018 - Western Carolina 65 vs. VMI 58
  • Feb 27, 2017 - Western Carolina 81 vs. VMI 68
  • Jan 12, 2017 - VMI 79 vs. Western Carolina 78
  • Feb 06, 2016 - Western Carolina 69 vs. VMI 60
  • Jan 09, 2016 - Western Carolina 73 vs. VMI 52