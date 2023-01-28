Who's Playing

Western Carolina @ VMI

Current Records: Western Carolina 11-11; VMI 5-17

What to Know

The VMI Keydets and the Western Carolina Catamounts will face off in a Southern clash at 1 p.m. ET Jan. 28 at Cameron Hall. The teams split their matchups last year, with VMI winning the first 76-69 at home and Western Carolina taking the second 82-73.

The game between the Keydets and the UNCG Spartans on Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with VMI falling 62-50 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored Western Carolina on Wednesday, but luck did not. They took a hard 81-70 fall against the The Citadel Bulldogs.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Cameron Hall -- Lexington, Virginia

CBS Sports App

Series History

Western Carolina have won eight out of their last 15 games against VMI.