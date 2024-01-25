Who's Playing
Merrimack Warriors @ Wagner Seahawks
Current Records: Merrimack 10-10, Wagner 9-8
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, January 25, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Spiro Sports Center -- Staten Island, New York
What to Know
Merrimack has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Merrimack Warriors and the Wagner Seahawks will face off in a Northeast battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Spiro Sports Center. Wagner took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Merrimack, who comes in off a win.
On Sunday, Merrimack's game was all tied up 28-28 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They took down the Skyhawks 63-47.
Meanwhile, Wagner unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Sunday. They took a 66-61 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Pioneers. Wagner has struggled against Sacred Heart recently, as their match on Sunday was their third consecutive lost matchup.
The victory got the Warriors back to even at 10-10. As for the Seahawks, their loss dropped their record down to 9-8.
Merrimack came up short against Wagner in their previous matchup on Friday, falling 71-65. Can Merrimack avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Wagner has won 5 out of their last 8 games against Merrimack.
- Jan 19, 2024 - Wagner 71 vs. Merrimack 65
- Jan 16, 2023 - Wagner 62 vs. Merrimack 57
- Dec 31, 2022 - Merrimack 58 vs. Wagner 48
- Feb 12, 2022 - Merrimack 80 vs. Wagner 65
- Jan 23, 2022 - Wagner 71 vs. Merrimack 57
- Mar 03, 2021 - Wagner 64 vs. Merrimack 59
- Mar 02, 2021 - Wagner 74 vs. Merrimack 67
- Feb 15, 2020 - Merrimack 68 vs. Wagner 59