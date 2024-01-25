Who's Playing

Merrimack Warriors @ Wagner Seahawks

Current Records: Merrimack 10-10, Wagner 9-8

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 25, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 25, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Spiro Sports Center -- Staten Island, New York

Spiro Sports Center -- Staten Island, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Merrimack has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Merrimack Warriors and the Wagner Seahawks will face off in a Northeast battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Spiro Sports Center. Wagner took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Merrimack, who comes in off a win.

On Sunday, Merrimack's game was all tied up 28-28 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They took down the Skyhawks 63-47.

Meanwhile, Wagner unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Sunday. They took a 66-61 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Pioneers. Wagner has struggled against Sacred Heart recently, as their match on Sunday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

The victory got the Warriors back to even at 10-10. As for the Seahawks, their loss dropped their record down to 9-8.

Merrimack came up short against Wagner in their previous matchup on Friday, falling 71-65. Can Merrimack avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Wagner has won 5 out of their last 8 games against Merrimack.