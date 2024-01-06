Who's Playing

Miami Hurricanes @ Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Current Records: Miami 11-2, Wake Forest 10-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:15 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:15 p.m. ET Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina TV: The CW Network

The CW Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Miami has enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Miami Hurricanes and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons will face off in an ACC battle at 2:15 p.m. ET on Saturday at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the two teams will really light up the scoreboard.

On Wednesday, the Hurricanes beat the Tigers 95-82. 95 seems to be a good number for Miami as the team scooped up a victory with the same number of points in their previous game.

Miami's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Nijel Pack, who scored 25 points along with five rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Matthew Cleveland, who scored 23 points.

Meanwhile, Wake Forest came tearing into Tuesday's match with seven straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 20.6 points) and they left with even more momentum. They walked away with an 84-78 win over the Eagles.

Wake Forest got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Kevin Miller out in front who scored 17 points along with seven assists. Hunter Sallis was another key contributor, scoring 21 points.

The Hurricanes pushed their record up to 11-2 with that win, which was their tenth straight at home dating back to last season. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 88.3 points per game. As for the Demon Deacons, their victory ended a four-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 10-3.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Miami and Wake Forest are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Miami hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 85.5 points per game. However, it's not like Wake Forest struggles in that department as they've been averaging 81.5 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Miami came out on top in a nail-biter against Wake Forest in their previous matchup back in March of 2023, sneaking past 74-72. Will Miami repeat their success, or does Wake Forest have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Miami has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Wake Forest.