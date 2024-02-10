Who's Playing

North Carolina State Wolfpack @ Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Current Records: North Carolina State 15-8, Wake Forest 15-7

How To Watch

What to Know

Wake Forest is 2-8 against the Wolfpack since February of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in an ACC battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at LJVM Coliseum. Wake Forest will be looking to keep their 12-game home win streak alive.

In what's become a running theme this season, Wake Forest gave their fans yet another huge win on Tuesday. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Yellow Jackets 80-51 on the road. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 46-20.

Wake Forest got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Cameron Hildreth out in front who scored 17 points along with three steals. Andrew Carr was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 13 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored North Carolina State on Wednesday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Panthers by a score of 67-64. North Carolina State has not had much luck with the Panthers recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

The losing side was boosted by DJ Horne, who scored 25 points. He is on a roll when it comes to points, as he's now scored 24 or more in the last three games he's played. Another player making a difference was DJ Burns Jr., who scored 19 points along with five rebounds.

The Demon Deacons' win ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 15-7. As for the Wolfpack, their defeat dropped their record down to 15-8.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Wake Forest hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 80.7 points per game. However, it's not like North Carolina State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.2 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Wake Forest came up short against the Wolfpack when the teams last played back in January, falling 83-76. Will Wake Forest have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

North Carolina State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Wake Forest.