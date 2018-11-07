Warriors' Steve Kerr impressed with Duke's Zion Williamson, may or may not have compared him to LeBron James
Williamson put up nearly 30 points in an impressive, efficient outing against Kentucky in Duke's opener
Watching Zion Williamson, Duke's extraterrestrial 6-foot-8, 285-pound forward, put up 28 points while slicing through the air effortlessly with rim-rocking dunks and breathtaking blocks, brings one to the alter of basketball hyperbole. Comparisons of him in the aftermath of his season-opening performance that led to Duke's 118-84 blowout of Kentucky were littered across social media.
There was even discussion about his outing that bled out into NBA circles when Wednesday, Warriors coach Steve Kerr seemed like he wanted to liken his talents to James before quickly realizing he did not want to say anything about NCAA athletes.
"I saw some kid on Duke last night who is pretty impressive," said Kerr. "I probably can't say anything more ... I thought LeBron, I thought that was a one shot deal, but apparently the next guy's coming. Before I get fined, I'm going to change the subject."
Williamson was outdueled by his own teammate, RJ Barrett, who scored 33 points in the Blue Devils' statement win. But his combination of athleticism, skill and freakish talent was undeniably the most impressive part of the evening.
"I've never seen anyone like Zion," teammate Javin DeLaurier told The News & Observer before Duke's season-opener. "I think one of our athletic trainers put it the best. He said all you guys hit the genetic lottery but Zion hit it twice."
Zion was ranked as the No. 5 overall prospect in the 2018 recruiting class according to 247Sports and in the running to be the top pick in next year's NBA Draft.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Loss to Duke a new low for Calipari
How will UK rebound after Duke handed the Cats the worst loss in Calipari's coaching caree...
-
Duke's new Big 3 looks unfair early
Should Williamson and Barrett be playing college basketball? Raja Bell says probably not
-
Top 25 And 1: Duke takes top spot
Opening night led to some big moves for the Blue Devils and Wildcats in the CBS Sports daily...
-
Podcast: Duke impressive in opener
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander discuss Tuesday night's Champions Classic
-
Duke freshmen dazzle in debut
What transpired Tuesday night was a dominant moment of arrival for a Duke team that could be...
-
Kansas not fazed by trial, pounds MSU
The No. 1 Jayhawks aren't letting the college basketball corruption trial affect their play...