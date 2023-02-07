Who's Playing

Colorado State @ Air Force

Current Records: Colorado State 10-14; Air Force 12-12

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Colorado State Rams will be on the road. Colorado State and the Air Force Falcons will face off in a Mountain West battle at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Clune Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Rams came up short against the Utah State Aggies this past Saturday, falling 88-79. Colorado State's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of guard John Tonje, who had 20 points in addition to five boards, and guard Isaiah Stevens, who had 25 points and eight assists.

Meanwhile, Air Force has to be hurting after a devastating 72-52 loss at the hands of the Nevada Wolf Pack this past Friday. Air Force was surely aware of their 11-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result. The losing side was boosted by guard Jake Heidbreder, who had 18 points.

Colorado State is now 10-14 while the Falcons sit at 12-12. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Rams come into the matchup boasting the 29th fewest turnovers per game in college basketball at 11. Less enviably, Air Force is stumbling into the game with the 28th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.1 on average.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Clune Arena -- Colorado Springs, Colorado

Clune Arena -- Colorado Springs, Colorado Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Colorado State have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Air Force.