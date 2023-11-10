Who's Playing

Indiana State Sycamores @ Alabama Crimson Tide

Current Records: Indiana State 1-0, Alabama 1-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Coleman Coliseum -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Coleman Coliseum -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Indiana State Sycamores will head out on the road to face off against the Alabama Crimson Tide at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Coleman Coliseum. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Indiana State took care of business in their home opener on Monday (and then some). They claimed a resounding 90-60 victory over the Pomeroys at home. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 16 more assists than your opponent, as Indiana State did.

Meanwhile, Alabama was the big favorite in their most recent match, and for good reason. They blew past the Eagles, posting a 105-73 victory at home. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 55-35.

Alabama can attribute much of their success to Grant Nelson, who earned 24 points along with 7 rebounds. Mark Sears was another key contributor, earning 13 points.

The Sycamores and the Crimson Tide both started their seasons with a win, but there can be only one on Friday.