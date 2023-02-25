Who's Playing

Arkansas @ Alabama

Current Records: Arkansas 19-9; Alabama 24-4

What to Know

The #2 Alabama Crimson Tide and the Arkansas Razorbacks will face off in an SEC clash at 2 p.m. ET Feb. 25 at Coleman Coliseum. The Crimson Tide are out to keep their 13-game home win streak alive.

It was a close one, but on Wednesday Bama sidestepped the South Carolina Gamecocks for a 78-76 win. Forward Brandon Miller took over for Bama, finishing with 41 points (a whopping 53% of their total) along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Georgia Bulldogs typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday Arkansas proved too difficult a challenge. Arkansas steamrolled past UGA 97-65 at home. The Razorbacks can attribute much of their success to guard Ricky Council IV, who had 22 points, and guard Nick Smith Jr., who shot 5-for-8 from downtown and finished with 26 points.

The Crimson Tide are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one, as they have done quite well against the spread at home this season while Arkansas have struggled against the spread on the road.

Their wins bumped Bama to 24-4 and Arkansas to 19-9. On Wednesday Bama relied heavily on Miller, who shot 6-for-13 from beyond the arc and finished with 41 points and eight boards. It will be up to Arkansas' defense to limit his damage Saturday.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Coleman Coliseum -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Coleman Coliseum -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $70.00

Odds

The Crimson Tide are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Razorbacks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Crimson Tide as an 8.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Arkansas have won six out of their last nine games against Alabama.