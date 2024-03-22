Who's Playing

Colgate Raiders @ Baylor Bears

Current Records: Colgate 22-9, Baylor 22-9

How To Watch

When: Friday, March 22, 2024 at 12:40 p.m. ET

Friday, March 22, 2024 at 12:40 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: tru TV

tru TV Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Colgate has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Baylor Bears are set to clash at 12:40 p.m. ET on Friday at FedExForum in a Patriot League postseason contest. Colgate's defense has only allowed 63.2 points per game this season, so Baylor's offense will have their work cut out for them.

Colgate only won by three when they last took the court, which might have inspired the 19-point they dealt Lehigh on Wednesday. The Raiders put the hurt on the Mountain Hawks with a sharp 74-55 victory. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 45-26.

Braeden Smith and Brady Cummins were among the main playmakers for Colgate as the former dropped a double-double on 15 points and 12 rebounds and the latter scored 19 points. Cummins didn't help Colgate's cause all that much against Bucknell last Sunday but the same can't be said for this matchup.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 29.2% worse than the opposition, a fact Baylor found out the hard way on Friday. They fell 76-62 to the Cyclones.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Jalen Bridges, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 12 rebounds. Yves Missi was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Even though they lost, Baylor smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. This was only their third loss (out of 11 games) when they hit their own glass that hard.

The Raiders are on a roll lately: they've won 17 of their last 18 matches, which provided a massive bump to their 25-9 record this season. As for the Bears, their loss dropped their record down to 23-10.

Colgate is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 12-9 against the spread when expected to win.

Odds

Baylor is a big 13.5-point favorite against Colgate, according to the latest college basketball odds.



The over/under is 138 points.

