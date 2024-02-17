Who's Playing

Eastern Kentucky Colonels @ Bellarmine Knights

Current Records: Eastern Kentucky 14-11, Bellarmine 6-20

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Knights Hall -- Louisville, Kentucky

Knights Hall -- Louisville, Kentucky Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic Sun matchup on schedule as the Eastern Kentucky Colonels and the Bellarmine Knights are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 17th at Knights Hall. Eastern Kentucky will be strutting in after a win while the Knights will be stumbling in from a defeat.

On Wednesday, the Colonels earned a 86-73 win over the Cougars.

Meanwhile, Bellarmine's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight defeat. They took a 63-52 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Eagles.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Bellarmine struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. They are winless (0-5) when they can't control their own glass like that.

The Colonels pushed their record up to 14-11 with that victory, which was their seventh straight at home. As for the Knights, they have been struggling recently as they've lost 13 of their last 15 matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-20 record this season.

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Eastern Kentucky have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.4 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Bellarmine, though, as they've been averaging only 32.3 rebounds per game. Given Eastern Kentucky's sizable advantage in that area, the Knights will need to find a way to close that gap.

Eastern Kentucky beat the Knights 82-70 when the teams last played back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for Eastern Kentucky since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Eastern Kentucky has won 3 out of their last 5 games against Bellarmine.