Lehigh Mountain Hawks @ Boston College Eagles

Current Records: Lehigh 2-7, Boston College 8-3

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts

Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After both having extra time off, the Boston College Eagles and the Lehigh Mountain Hawks will dust off their jerseys to challenge one another at 6:00 p.m. ET on December 21st at Silvio O. Conte Forum. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the pair posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Boston College entered their tilt with St. John's with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Eagles walked away with an 86-80 victory over the Red Storm on Sunday. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 16.1% better than the opposition, as Boston College's was.

Boston College can attribute much of their success to Quinten Post, who almost dropped a triple-double on 14 points, 11 rebounds, and nine assists. Those nine assists set a new season-high mark for him. Another player making a difference was Claudell Harris Jr., who scored 14 points.

Lehigh can finally bid farewell to their four-game losing streak thanks to their game last Saturday. They steamrolled past the Highlanders 88-33 at home. With that victory, Lehigh brought their scoring average up to 75.6 points per game.

The Eagles are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five contests, which provided a nice bump to their 8-3 record this season. As for the Mountain Hawks, their victory bumped their record up to 2-7.

Thursday's game is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Boston College have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Lehigh struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.6 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.