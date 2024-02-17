Who's Playing

Miami Hurricanes @ Boston College Eagles

Current Records: Miami 15-10, Boston College 14-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts

Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

We've got another exciting ACC matchup on schedule as the Boston College Eagles and the Miami Hurricanes are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on February 17th at Silvio O. Conte Forum. The game is expected to be a close one, with Boston College going off at just a one-point favorite.

Last Tuesday, the Eagles earned a 89-77 victory over the Cardinals.

Boston College's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Quinten Post led the charge by scoring 17 points along with six rebounds and six blocks. Post hasn't dropped below two blocks for three straight games. Devin McGlockton was another key contributor, scoring 19 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Miami's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight defeat. They took a 77-60 bruising from the Tigers.

Despite their loss, Miami saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Norchad Omier, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 12 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Omier hasn't dropped below 11 rebounds for three straight games. Another player making a difference was Kyshawn George, who scored 13 points along with six assists and five rebounds.

The Eagles' win bumped their record up to 14-10. As for the Hurricanes, they dropped their record down to 15-10 with that loss, which was their third straight on the road.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Saturday as the pair are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Boston College hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.8 points per game. However, it's not like Miami struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.9 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Boston College lost to the Hurricanes at home by a decisive 88-72 margin when the teams last played back in January of 2023. Will Boston College have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Boston College is a slight 1-point favorite against Miami, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 150.5 points.

Series History

Miami has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Boston College.