Who's Playing
Clemson @ Boston College
Current Records: Clemson 18-4; Boston College 10-12
What to Know
The #24 Clemson Tigers and the Boston College Eagles are set to square off in an ACC matchup at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 31 at Silvio O. Conte Forum. The teams split their matchups last year, with BC winning the first 70-68 on the road and the Tigers taking the second 70-60.
Clemson escaped with a win this past Saturday against the Florida State Seminoles by the margin of a single free throw, 82-81. Having forecasted a close win for Clemson, the oddsmakers were right on the money. Their success was spearheaded by the efforts of forward Hunter Tyson, who shot 6-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 27 points and seven boards, and guard Chase Hunter, who had 26 points.
Meanwhile, BC received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 76-57 to the Virginia Cavaliers. A silver lining for BC was the play of forward Quinten Post, who had 24 points along with six rebounds.
Clemson's victory lifted them to 18-4 while Boston College's defeat dropped them down to 10-12. We'll see if the Tigers can repeat their recent success or if the Eagles bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts
- TV: ACC Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Clemson have won eight out of their last nine games against Boston College.
- Feb 26, 2022 - Clemson 70 vs. Boston College 60
- Jan 15, 2022 - Boston College 70 vs. Clemson 68
- Feb 22, 2020 - Clemson 82 vs. Boston College 64
- Feb 23, 2019 - Clemson 76 vs. Boston College 66
- Mar 08, 2018 - Clemson 90 vs. Boston College 82
- Jan 03, 2018 - Clemson 74 vs. Boston College 70
- Mar 04, 2017 - Clemson 82 vs. Boston College 68
- Mar 05, 2016 - Clemson 66 vs. Boston College 50
- Feb 17, 2016 - Clemson 65 vs. Boston College 54