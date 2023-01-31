Who's Playing

Clemson @ Boston College

Current Records: Clemson 18-4; Boston College 10-12

What to Know

The #24 Clemson Tigers and the Boston College Eagles are set to square off in an ACC matchup at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 31 at Silvio O. Conte Forum. The teams split their matchups last year, with BC winning the first 70-68 on the road and the Tigers taking the second 70-60.

Clemson escaped with a win this past Saturday against the Florida State Seminoles by the margin of a single free throw, 82-81. Having forecasted a close win for Clemson, the oddsmakers were right on the money. Their success was spearheaded by the efforts of forward Hunter Tyson, who shot 6-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 27 points and seven boards, and guard Chase Hunter, who had 26 points.

Meanwhile, BC received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 76-57 to the Virginia Cavaliers. A silver lining for BC was the play of forward Quinten Post, who had 24 points along with six rebounds.

Clemson's victory lifted them to 18-4 while Boston College's defeat dropped them down to 10-12. We'll see if the Tigers can repeat their recent success or if the Eagles bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts

Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts TV: ACC Network

Series History

Clemson have won eight out of their last nine games against Boston College.