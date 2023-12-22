Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for Cal Poly after losing four in a row. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Neb.-Omaha 35-21.

If Cal Poly keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 4-8 in no time. On the other hand, Neb.-Omaha will have to make due with a 6-7 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Neb.-Omaha Mavericks @ Cal Poly Mustangs

Current Records: Neb.-Omaha 6-6, Cal Poly 3-8

How To Watch

What to Know

The Neb.-Omaha Mavericks will head out on the road to face off against the Cal Poly Mustangs at 10:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Robert A. Mott Gym. Neb.-Omaha is hoping to put an end to a 13-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

After a disappointing 58 points in their last game, Neb.-Omaha made sure to put some points up on the board against Stetson on Sunday. The Mavericks came out on top against the Hatters by a score of 88-80.

Meanwhile, Cal Poly's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their fourth straight loss. They fell 62-53 to the Eagles.

The victory got the Mavericks back to even at 6-6. As for the Mustangs, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost six of their last seven matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-8 record this season.

Going forward, Neb.-Omaha is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

Odds

Neb.-Omaha is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Cal Poly, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 136 points.

