Who's Playing

Merrimack Warriors @ Cincinnati Bearcats

Current Records: Merrimack 5-6, Cincinnati 8-2

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Cincinnati Bearcats will be home for the holidays to greet the Merrimack Warriors at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Fifth Third Arena. The timing is sure in Cincinnati's favor as the squad sits on 13 straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while Merrimack has not had much luck on the away from home, with four straight road losses.

The point spread may have favored Cincinnati on Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 82-68 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Flyers. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Cincinnati has scored all season.

Cincinnati's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Aziz Bandaogo, who dropped a double-double on ten points and 12 rebounds, and Simas Lukosius who scored 14 points. Bandaogo hasn't dropped below ten rebounds for three straight games. Less helpful for Cincinnati was Viktor Lakhin's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Even though they lost, Cincinnati were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 20 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, after a disappointing 57 points in their last contest, Merrimack made sure to put some points up on the board against Felician last Saturday. The Warriors snuck past the Golden Falcons with a 89-85 win.

The Bearcats' defeat dropped their record down to 8-2. As for the Warriors, their win bumped their record up to 5-6.

Tuesday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Cincinnati haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 9.6 turnovers per game. It's a different story for Merrimack, though, as they've been averaging 14.4 turnovers per game. Given Cincinnati's sizeable advantage in that area, Merrimack will need to find a way to close that gap.