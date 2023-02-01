Who's Playing

Tulsa @ Cincinnati

Current Records: Tulsa 5-15; Cincinnati 14-8

What to Know

Get ready for an American Athletic battle as the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Tulsa Golden Hurricane will face off at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Fifth Third Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Cincinnati winning the first 90-69 at home and Tulsa taking the second 83-77.

The Bearcats were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 75-69 to the Houston Cougars. Cincinnati's defeat came about despite a quality game from guard Landers Nolley II, who shot 6-for-10 from downtown and finished with 24 points and six boards.

Meanwhile, Tulsa lost to the Memphis Tigers at home by a decisive 80-68 margin. Forward Tim Dalger (17 points) and guard Sam Griffin (15 points) were the top scorers for Tulsa.

Cincinnati is the favorite in this one, with an expected 15-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (11-5), so they might be worth a quick bet.

When the two teams previously met in February of last year, the Bearcats were in the race but had to settle for second with an 83-77 finish. Maybe they will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $2.00

Odds

The Bearcats are a big 15-point favorite against the Golden Hurricane, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bearcats as a 16-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Cincinnati have won ten out of their last 13 games against Tulsa.