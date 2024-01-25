Halftime Report

Southern Miss is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Coastal Carolina 44-26.

If Southern Miss keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 12-8 in no time. On the other hand, Coastal Carolina will have to make due with a 5-14 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Southern Miss Golden Eagles @ Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Current Records: Southern Miss 11-8, Coastal Carolina 5-13

What to Know

Southern Miss has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Southern Miss Golden Eagles and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at HTC Center. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, Southern Miss will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Last Saturday, in a tight matchup that could have gone either way, the Golden Eagles made off with a 64-63 victory over the Trojans.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 11 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Coastal Carolina found out the hard way on Saturday. They were dealt a punishing 88-59 loss at the hands of the Mountaineers. Coastal Carolina has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Coastal Carolina struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

The Golden Eagles pushed their record up to 11-8 with that victory, which was their fifth straight at home. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 75.2 points per game. As for the Chanticleers, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost eight of their last ten games, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-13 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Southern Miss have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Coastal Carolina struggles in that department as they've been averaging 41.6 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

