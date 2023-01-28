Who's Playing

Hofstra @ College of Charleston

Current Records: Hofstra 14-8; College of Charleston 21-1

What to Know

A Colonial battle is on tap between the Hofstra Pride and the #18 College of Charleston Cougars at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at TD Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Hofstra winning the first 89-84 at home and the Cougars taking the second 92-76.

While not quite a landslide, the game between the Pride and the Elon Phoenix on Thursday was still a pretty decisive one as Hofstra wrapped it up with an 82-65 victory on the road.

Meanwhile, College of Charleston made easy work of the Northeastern Huskies on Saturday and carried off an 87-61 win. Forward Ben Burnham (15 points) and guard Pat Robinson III (14 points) were the top scorers for College of Charleston.

Hofstra is expected to lose this next one by 8.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

The wins brought the Pride up to 14-8 and the Cougars to 21-1. Hofstra is 9-4 after wins this year, College of Charleston 19-1.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Where: TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $70.00

Odds

The Cougars are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Pride, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Cougars, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

College of Charleston have won seven out of their last 13 games against Hofstra.