Who's Playing
Hofstra @ College of Charleston
Current Records: Hofstra 14-8; College of Charleston 21-1
What to Know
A Colonial battle is on tap between the Hofstra Pride and the #18 College of Charleston Cougars at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at TD Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Hofstra winning the first 89-84 at home and the Cougars taking the second 92-76.
While not quite a landslide, the game between the Pride and the Elon Phoenix on Thursday was still a pretty decisive one as Hofstra wrapped it up with an 82-65 victory on the road.
Meanwhile, College of Charleston made easy work of the Northeastern Huskies on Saturday and carried off an 87-61 win. Forward Ben Burnham (15 points) and guard Pat Robinson III (14 points) were the top scorers for College of Charleston.
Hofstra is expected to lose this next one by 8.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.
The wins brought the Pride up to 14-8 and the Cougars to 21-1. Hofstra is 9-4 after wins this year, College of Charleston 19-1.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $70.00
Odds
The Cougars are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Pride, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Cougars, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 6.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -112
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
College of Charleston have won seven out of their last 13 games against Hofstra.
- Mar 06, 2022 - College of Charleston 92 vs. Hofstra 76
- Feb 28, 2022 - Hofstra 89 vs. College of Charleston 84
- Jan 27, 2022 - Hofstra 76 vs. College of Charleston 73
- Feb 13, 2020 - Hofstra 76 vs. College of Charleston 63
- Jan 18, 2020 - College of Charleston 69 vs. Hofstra 67
- Feb 14, 2019 - Hofstra 99 vs. College of Charleston 95
- Jan 19, 2019 - Hofstra 86 vs. College of Charleston 72
- Feb 03, 2018 - College of Charleston 86 vs. Hofstra 85
- Jan 20, 2018 - College of Charleston 76 vs. Hofstra 70
- Feb 16, 2017 - College of Charleston 76 vs. Hofstra 72
- Jan 07, 2017 - College of Charleston 77 vs. Hofstra 71
- Feb 27, 2016 - Hofstra 72 vs. College of Charleston 63
- Jan 07, 2016 - College of Charleston 72 vs. Hofstra 61