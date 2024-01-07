Who's Playing

Massachusetts Minutemen @ Dayton Flyers

Current Records: Massachusetts 10-3, Dayton 11-2

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio

University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio TV: ESPN2

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Massachusetts has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Massachusetts Minutemen and the Dayton Flyers will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at University of Dayton Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Massachusetts has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won six games by 19 points or more this season. They were the clear victor by a 80-61 margin over the Dukes. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 16.7% better than the opposition, as Massachusetts' was.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Massachusetts to victory, but perhaps none more so than Jaylen Curry, who scored 15 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Curry has scored all season. Another player making a difference was Matt Cross, who scored 15 points along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Dayton had already won four in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 14.8 points), and they went ahead and made it five on Wednesday. They rang in the new year with a 72-59 victory over the Wildcats.

Dayton's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Nate Santos, who scored 16 points along with seven rebounds. DaRon Holmes II was another key contributor, scoring 18 points.

The Minutemen pushed their record up to 10-3 with that victory, which was their fifth straight at home. As for the Flyers, they are on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last nine games, which provided a nice bump to their 11-2 record this season.

Sunday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Massachusetts just can't miss this season, having made 47.5% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Dayton struggles in that department as they've made 48.3% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Massachusetts ended up a good deal behind Dayton in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, losing 72-54. Can Massachusetts avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Dayton has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Massachusetts.