Oakland Golden Grizzlies @ Dayton Flyers

Current Records: Oakland 6-6, Dayton 8-2

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio

The Dayton Flyers will be home for the holidays to greet the Oakland Golden Grizzlies at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at University of Dayton Arena. Dayton will be strutting in after a victory while Oakland will be stumbling in from a loss.

Last Saturday, the Flyers earned a 82-68 win over the Bearcats. 82 seems to be a good number for Dayton as the squad scooped up a win with the same number of points in their previous game.

Dayton's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Kobe Elvis, who scored 27 points along with five rebounds. Elvis continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of DaRon Holmes II, who scored 28 points along with seven rebounds and five blocks.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 11 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Oakland found out the hard way on Monday. The matchup between the Golden Grizzlies and the Spartans wasn't particularly close, with the Golden Grizzlies falling 79-62. Oakland has struggled against Michigan State recently, as their contest on Monday was their ninth consecutive lost matchup.

Despite their defeat, Oakland saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Rocket Watts, who scored 16 points, was perhaps the best of all. Blake Lampman was another key contributor, scoring 12 points along with five assists and five rebounds.

Even though they lost, Oakland were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Flyers have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won five of their last six matches, which provided a nice bump to their 8-2 record this season. As for the Golden Grizzlies, their loss ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 6-6.