Who's Playing

Charleston Cougars @ Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens

Current Records: Charleston 20-7, Delaware 17-10

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bob Carpenter Center -- Newark, Delaware

Bob Carpenter Center -- Newark, Delaware Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, Delaware is heading back home. They and the Charleston Cougars will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Bob Carpenter Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

After a 90-71 finish the last time they played, Delaware and the Aggies decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. The Fightin' Blue Hens walked away with a 62-54 victory over the Aggies on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Charleston came tearing into Monday's matchup with four straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 9.3 points) and they left with even more momentum. They came out on top against the Tribe by a score of 65-57.

Charleston's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Reyne Smith led the charge by scoring 15 points. Kobe Rodgers was another key contributor, scoring 12 points along with five rebounds and two steals.

The Fightin' Blue Hens are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six matches, which provided a massive bump to their 17-10 record this season. As for the Cougars, their win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 20-7.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Delaware haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.5 turnovers per game. However, it's not like Charleston struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 10 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Delaware ended up a good deal behind the Cougars in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, losing 84-67. Can Delaware avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Charleston has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Delaware.