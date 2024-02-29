Who's Playing

Northeastern Huskies @ Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens

Current Records: Northeastern 12-17, Delaware 17-12

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 29, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 29, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bob Carpenter Center -- Newark, Delaware

Bob Carpenter Center -- Newark, Delaware Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Northeastern has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Bob Carpenter Center. Delaware took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Northeastern, who comes in off a win.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 12 more assists than your opponent, a fact Northeastern proved on Saturday. They walked away with a 70-62 victory over the Pirates.

Chris Doherty was the offensive standout of the match as he dropped a double-double on 21 points and 12 rebounds. Less helpful for Northeastern was Masai Troutman's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Delaware on Monday, but the final result did not. They fell 70-60 to the Dragons. Delaware has struggled against the Dragons recently, as their matchup on Monday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

Christian Ray put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 12 points and 12 rebounds. Jalun Trent was another key contributor, scoring nine points along with eight rebounds and three steals.

The Huskies' win bumped their record up to 12-17. As for the Fightin' Blue Hens, they have been struggling recently as they've lost three of their last four games, which put a noticeable dent in their 17-12 record this season.

Northeastern couldn't quite finish off the Fightin' Blue Hens in their previous meeting back in March of 2023 and fell 77-74. Can Northeastern avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Delaware has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Northeastern.