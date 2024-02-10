Who's Playing

St. Thomas Tommies @ Denver Pioneers

Current Records: St. Thomas 16-9, Denver 13-12

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Where: Hamilton Gymnasium -- Denver, Colorado

What to Know

After three games on the road, Denver is heading back home. They and the St. Thomas Tommies will face off in a Summit battle at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hamilton Gymnasium. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the two teams will really light up the scoreboard.

Denver fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Coyotes on Thursday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 92-86 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Coyotes. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 163-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 22.1% better than the opposition, a fact St. Thomas proved on Thursday. Everything went their way against the Golden Eagles as the Tommies made off with a 85-63 win. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 52-31.

The Pioneers' defeat was their fourth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 13-12. As for the Tommies, the win makes it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 16-9.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Denver have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.4 rebounds per game. It's a different story for St. Thomas, though, as they've been averaging only 31.6 rebounds per game. Given Denver's sizable advantage in that area, the Tommies will need to find a way to close that gap.

Denver came up short against the Tommies when the teams last played back in February of 2023, falling 68-57. Can Denver avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Denver and St. Thomas both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.