Who's Playing
Oral Roberts @ Denver
Current Records: Oral Roberts 11-3; Denver 10-5
What to Know
The Denver Pioneers haven't won a matchup against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles since Feb. 20 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. Denver and Oral Roberts will face off in a Summit battle at 3 p.m. ET at Hamilton Gymnasium. Both teams are tiptoeing into their contest after sneaking past their previous opponents.
On Thursday the Pioneers capped 2022 off with an 85-83 victory over the UMKC Kangaroos.
Speaking of close games: it was close, but on Thursday Oral Roberts capped 2022 off with a 92-89 win over the Nebraska Omaha Mavericks. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Nebraska Omaha made it more of a game than the oddsmakers had predicted.
The wins brought Denver up to 10-5 and the Golden Eagles to 11-3. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Pioneers come into the contest boasting the third highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 51.10%. Oral Roberts has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the contest with 85.4 points per game on average, good for seventh best in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Hamilton Gymnasium -- Denver, Colorado
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Denver have won eight out of their last 15 games against Oral Roberts.
- Jan 29, 2022 - Oral Roberts 89 vs. Denver 80
- Dec 30, 2021 - Oral Roberts 83 vs. Denver 66
- Jan 16, 2021 - Oral Roberts 91 vs. Denver 82
- Jan 15, 2021 - Oral Roberts 88 vs. Denver 84
- Feb 20, 2020 - Denver 100 vs. Oral Roberts 96
- Feb 01, 2020 - Oral Roberts 86 vs. Denver 77
- Feb 07, 2019 - Oral Roberts 78 vs. Denver 65
- Jan 20, 2019 - Denver 74 vs. Oral Roberts 58
- Mar 04, 2018 - Denver 90 vs. Oral Roberts 88
- Feb 18, 2018 - Denver 66 vs. Oral Roberts 65
- Jan 20, 2018 - Denver 73 vs. Oral Roberts 64
- Jan 31, 2017 - Denver 93 vs. Oral Roberts 69
- Dec 28, 2016 - Denver 77 vs. Oral Roberts 73
- Feb 19, 2016 - Oral Roberts 62 vs. Denver 58
- Jan 06, 2016 - Denver 78 vs. Oral Roberts 75