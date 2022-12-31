Who's Playing

Oral Roberts @ Denver

Current Records: Oral Roberts 11-3; Denver 10-5

What to Know

The Denver Pioneers haven't won a matchup against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles since Feb. 20 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. Denver and Oral Roberts will face off in a Summit battle at 3 p.m. ET at Hamilton Gymnasium. Both teams are tiptoeing into their contest after sneaking past their previous opponents.

On Thursday the Pioneers capped 2022 off with an 85-83 victory over the UMKC Kangaroos.

Speaking of close games: it was close, but on Thursday Oral Roberts capped 2022 off with a 92-89 win over the Nebraska Omaha Mavericks. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Nebraska Omaha made it more of a game than the oddsmakers had predicted.

The wins brought Denver up to 10-5 and the Golden Eagles to 11-3. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Pioneers come into the contest boasting the third highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 51.10%. Oral Roberts has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the contest with 85.4 points per game on average, good for seventh best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Hamilton Gymnasium -- Denver, Colorado

Hamilton Gymnasium -- Denver, Colorado Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Denver have won eight out of their last 15 games against Oral Roberts.