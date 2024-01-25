Halftime Report

Marquette is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead DePaul 48-36.

If Marquette keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 14-5 in no time. On the other hand, DePaul will have to make due with a 3-16 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Marquette Golden Eagles @ DePaul Blue Demons

Current Records: Marquette 13-5, DePaul 3-15

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Marquette. The Marquette Golden Eagles and the DePaul Blue Demons will face off in a Big East battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Wintrust Arena. DePaul took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Marquette, who comes in off a win.

St. John's typically has all the answers at home, but on Saturday Marquette proved too difficult a challenge. They pulled ahead with a 73-72 photo finish over the Red Storm. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Marquette.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Marquette to victory, but perhaps none more so than Oso Ighodaro, who scored 17 points along with five rebounds and three blocks. The team also got some help courtesy of Tyler Kolek, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 11 assists.

Meanwhile, DePaul's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their sixth straight loss. They fell 74-60 to the Bulldogs. DePaul has not had much luck with Butler recently, as the team's come up short the last seven times they've met.

The Golden Eagles' victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 13-5. As for the Blue Demons, they bumped their record down to 3-15 with that defeat, which was their 17th straight on the road dating back to last season.

Marquette was able to grind out a solid win over DePaul in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, winning 90-84. The rematch might be a little tougher for Marquette since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Marquette is a big 17.5-point favorite against DePaul, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Eagles as a 17-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 147.5 points.

Series History

Marquette has won 7 out of their last 10 games against DePaul.