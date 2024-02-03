Who's Playing

Xavier Musketeers @ DePaul Blue Demons

Current Records: Xavier 11-10, DePaul 3-18

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $7.90

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big East matchup on schedule as the Xavier Musketeers and the DePaul Blue Demons are set to tip at 9:30 p.m. ET on February 3rd at Wintrust Arena. DePaul does have the home-court advantage, but Xavier is expected to win by 13.5 points.

After a disappointing 56 points in their last match, Xavier made sure to put some points up on the board against the Red Storm on Wednesday. The Musketeers walked away with an 88-77 win over the Red Storm. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 22.5% better than the opposition, as Xavier's was.

Xavier's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Dayvion McKnight, who scored 19 points along with six assists and five rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Desmond Claude, who scored 23 points along with two steals.

Meanwhile, DePaul's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their ninth straight defeat. There's no need to mince words: the Blue Demons lost to the Pirates, and the Blue Demons lost bad. The score wound up at 72-39. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points DePaul has scored all season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, DePaul struggled to work together and finished the game with only four assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

The Musketeers pushed their record up to 11-10 with that win, which was their third straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 88.3 points per game. As for the Blue Demons, they have been struggling recently as they've lost 11 of their last 12 matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-18 record this season.

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Xavier have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40 rebounds per game. It's a different story for DePaul, though, as they've been averaging only 29.9 rebounds per game. Given Xavier's sizable advantage in that area, the Blue Demons will need to find a way to close that gap.

Xavier beat the Blue Demons 89-84 when the teams last played back in March of 2023. Will Xavier repeat their success, or do the Blue Demons have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Xavier is a big 13.5-point favorite against DePaul, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 150.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Xavier has won 6 out of their last 10 games against DePaul.