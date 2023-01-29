Who's Playing

Wichita State @ East Carolina

Current Records: Wichita State 10-10; East Carolina 11-10

What to Know

The Wichita State Shockers and the East Carolina Pirates are set to square off in an American Athletic matchup at noon ET Jan. 29 at Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum. East Carolina will be strutting in after a win while the Shockers will be stumbling in from a loss.

Wichita State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Wednesday as they fell 95-90 to the Tulane Green Wave. Despite their defeat, Wichita State got to see several of their players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. guard Jaykwon Walton, who shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 24 points and six dimes, was the best among equals.

Meanwhile, East Carolina beat the Tulsa Golden Hurricane 76-66 last week. Guard RJ Felton and forward Brandon Johnson were among the main playmakers for East Carolina as the former had 23 points in addition to five boards and the latter had 24 points along with eight rebounds.

The Shockers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 4-0-2 ATS in away games but only 8-10-2 all in all.

Wichita State is now 10-10 while the Pirates sit at 11-10. East Carolina is 5-5 after wins this year, and Wichita State is 6-3 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 12 p.m. ET

Sunday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina

Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.00

Odds

The Shockers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Pirates, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Shockers, as the game opened with the Shockers as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Wichita State have won six out of their last seven games against East Carolina.