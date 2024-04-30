The Arkansas basketball roster will look vastly different this year following the departure of head coach Eric Musselman and the hiring of former Kentucky coach John Calipari. That transition led to every player from last year's Arkansas basketball team leaving the school, so Calipari is starting with a blank slate. He is considered one of the top recruiters in college basketball, so he is likely equipped to handle this task. Calipari has already landed several Arkansas basketball recruits, including former Tennessee forward Jonas Aidoo, and has many more targets from the college basketball transfer portal.

The 65-year-old won 410 games in 15 seasons with Kentucky, winning six SEC titles, making four Final Four appearances and winning the 2012 NCAA Tournament title. He failed to get out of the first round of the Big Dance in two of the last three years, but will get a fresh start in Fayetteville.

Arkansas basketball roster departures

Arkansas lost every player from last year's roster, with leading scorers Tramon Mark and Khalif Battle both choosing to enter the transfer portal. Mark, who averaged a career-high 16.2 points per game is looking for his third school in three years after transferring to Arkansas from Houston last offseason. Battle is set to make the final stop of his career after averaging 14.8 points in his only season with the Razorbacks.

Third-leading scorer Trevon Brazile declared for the NBA Draft, while fourth-leading scorer Makhi Mitchell used the remainder of his eligibility last year. Other key players from last year's roster included Keyon Menifield Jr. (portal), Jalen Graham (eligibility), El Ellis (eligibility) and Davonte Davis (portal). The Razorbacks also lost a pair of top-100 2024 recruits in Isaiah Elohim (USC) and Jalen Shelley (uncommitted).

Arkansas basketball news, roster

The first commitment of the Calipari era came when Zvonimir Ivisic followed his coach from Lexington to Fayetteville. Ivisic averaged 5.5 points and 3.3 rebounds in limited action during his freshman campaign, but he has upside heading into his second collegiate season. Calipari has also snagged three commitments from the 2024 recruiting class, with all of them flipping from Kentucky to Arkansas.

Four-star forward Karter Knox was the first to flip, followed by four-star guard Boogie Fland. Knox is the younger brother of Kevin Knox II, who played for Calipari during the 2017-18 season and is an NBA player. Calipari earned his third commitment of the cycle on Friday in four-star wing Billy Richmond, who is the No. 22-ranked recruit according to 247Sports. Jonas Aidoo joined Arkansas from SEC-rival Tennessee after leading the Vols in rebounding (7.6) a season ago.

