Who's Playing

Austin Peay Governors @ Eastern Kentucky Colonels

Current Records: Austin Peay 8-8, Eastern Kentucky 5-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Baptist Health Arena -- Richmond, Kentucky

Baptist Health Arena -- Richmond, Kentucky Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Eastern Kentucky and Austin Peay are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2016, but not for long. Both teams will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Baptist Health Arena. Both teams worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

Eastern Kentucky's five-game losing streak finally came to an end on Thursday. They came out on top against the Bisons by a score of 80-72. The victory was just what Eastern Kentucky needed coming off of a 80-53 loss in their prior match.

Meanwhile, the Governors didn't have too much trouble with the Knights on the road on Thursday as they won 84-68.

The Colonels' victory bumped their record up to 5-9. As for the Governors, the win got them back to even at 8-8.

Eastern Kentucky strolled past Austin Peay in their previous meeting back in January of 2023 by a score of 74-59. Will Eastern Kentucky repeat their success, or does Austin Peay have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Eastern Kentucky and Austin Peay both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.