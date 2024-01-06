Who's Playing
Austin Peay Governors @ Eastern Kentucky Colonels
Current Records: Austin Peay 8-8, Eastern Kentucky 5-9
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Baptist Health Arena -- Richmond, Kentucky
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo
What to Know
Eastern Kentucky and Austin Peay are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2016, but not for long. Both teams will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Baptist Health Arena. Both teams worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.
Eastern Kentucky's five-game losing streak finally came to an end on Thursday. They came out on top against the Bisons by a score of 80-72. The victory was just what Eastern Kentucky needed coming off of a 80-53 loss in their prior match.
Meanwhile, the Governors didn't have too much trouble with the Knights on the road on Thursday as they won 84-68.
The Colonels' victory bumped their record up to 5-9. As for the Governors, the win got them back to even at 8-8.
Eastern Kentucky strolled past Austin Peay in their previous meeting back in January of 2023 by a score of 74-59. Will Eastern Kentucky repeat their success, or does Austin Peay have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Eastern Kentucky and Austin Peay both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Jan 21, 2023 - Eastern Kentucky 74 vs. Austin Peay 59
- Mar 04, 2021 - Eastern Kentucky 70 vs. Austin Peay 67
- Feb 04, 2021 - Austin Peay 94 vs. Eastern Kentucky 79
- Jan 02, 2021 - Eastern Kentucky 80 vs. Austin Peay 75
- Feb 15, 2020 - Austin Peay 93 vs. Eastern Kentucky 85
- Feb 28, 2019 - Eastern Kentucky 82 vs. Austin Peay 80
- Jan 03, 2019 - Austin Peay 93 vs. Eastern Kentucky 75
- Jan 25, 2018 - Austin Peay 90 vs. Eastern Kentucky 84
- Feb 01, 2017 - Austin Peay 83 vs. Eastern Kentucky 81
- Jan 02, 2016 - Eastern Kentucky 79 vs. Austin Peay 70