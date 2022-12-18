Who's Playing

Detroit @ Eastern Michigan

Current Records: Detroit 5-6; Eastern Michigan 2-9

What to Know

The Detroit Titans are 1-3 against the Eastern Michigan Eagles since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Sunday. They will face off against one another at 3 p.m. ET at George Gervin GameAbove Center. If the game is anything like their last meeting in December of 2019, where EMU won 55-51, we could be in for a big score.

The Titans were close but no cigar last week as they fell 82-80 to the Charlotte 49ers.

Meanwhile, the Eagles came up short against the Niagara Purple Eagles last week, falling 67-60.

Detroit is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Detroit is now 5-6 while EMU sits at 2-9. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Detroit is stumbling into the matchup with the 13th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 76.4 on average. The Eagles have experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 51% from the floor on average, which is the 362nd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3 p.m. ET Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center -- Ypsilanti, Michigan

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $17.00

Odds

The Titans are a 3.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Titans as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Eastern Michigan have won three out of their last four games against Detroit.