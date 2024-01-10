Who's Playing

Chicago State Cougars @ FDU Knights

Current Records: Chicago State 7-15, FDU 6-9

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rothman Center -- Teaneck, New Jersey

Rothman Center -- Teaneck, New Jersey Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

FDU is on a three-game streak of home losses, Chicago State a six-game streak of away losses, but someone's luck is about to change. The FDU Knights will take on the Chicago State Cougars at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Given that the two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The point spread may have favored FDU last Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 74-63 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Dolphins.

Meanwhile, the Cougars couldn't handle the Miners on Sunday and fell 74-69.

The Knights have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost nine of their last 11 matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-9 record this season. As for the Cougars, their loss dropped their record down to 7-15.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: FDU hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.1 points per game. It's a different story for Chicago State, though, as they've been averaging only 63.7 points per game. The only thing between FDU and another offensive beatdown is Chicago State. Will they be able to keep them contained?