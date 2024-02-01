Who's Playing

LIU Sharks @ FDU Knights

Current Records: LIU 4-15, FDU 10-12

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bogota Savings Bank Center -- Teaneck, New Jersey

Bogota Savings Bank Center -- Teaneck, New Jersey Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

FDU and LIU are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2019, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Northeast battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Bogota Savings Bank Center. LIU took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on FDU, who comes in off a win.

Even though Sacred Heart scored an imposing 91 points on Saturday, FDU still came out on top. The Knights skirted past the Pioneers 93-91. Having forecasted a close victory for FDU, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

Meanwhile, the Sharks couldn't handle the Dolphins on Saturday and fell 87-74.

The Knights are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 10-12 record this season. As for the Sharks, their loss was their third straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 4-15.

Thursday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: FDU have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37 rebounds per game. It's a different story for LIU, though, as they've been averaging only 32.7 rebounds per game. Given FDU's sizeable advantage in that area, LIU will need to find a way to close that gap.

FDU barely slipped by LIU in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, winning 80-79. Does FDU have another victory up their sleeve, or will LIU turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

FDU and LIU both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.