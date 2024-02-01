Who's Playing
LIU Sharks @ FDU Knights
Current Records: LIU 4-15, FDU 10-12
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Bogota Savings Bank Center -- Teaneck, New Jersey
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
FDU and LIU are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2019, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Northeast battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Bogota Savings Bank Center. LIU took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on FDU, who comes in off a win.
Even though Sacred Heart scored an imposing 91 points on Saturday, FDU still came out on top. The Knights skirted past the Pioneers 93-91. Having forecasted a close victory for FDU, the oddsmakers were right on the money.
Meanwhile, the Sharks couldn't handle the Dolphins on Saturday and fell 87-74.
The Knights are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 10-12 record this season. As for the Sharks, their loss was their third straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 4-15.
Thursday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: FDU have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37 rebounds per game. It's a different story for LIU, though, as they've been averaging only 32.7 rebounds per game. Given FDU's sizeable advantage in that area, LIU will need to find a way to close that gap.
FDU barely slipped by LIU in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, winning 80-79. Does FDU have another victory up their sleeve, or will LIU turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Series History
FDU and LIU both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Feb 09, 2023 - FDU 80 vs. LIU 79
- Jan 07, 2023 - FDU 101 vs. LIU 89
- Feb 26, 2022 - LIU 84 vs. FDU 77
- Jan 23, 2022 - LIU 79 vs. FDU 75
- Feb 05, 2021 - FDU 77 vs. LIU 62
- Feb 04, 2021 - FDU 78 vs. LIU 70
- Mar 04, 2020 - LIU 73 vs. FDU 72
- Feb 21, 2020 - LIU 86 vs. FDU 81
- Jan 11, 2020 - LIU 84 vs. FDU 70
- Jan 31, 2019 - FDU 80 vs. LIU 77