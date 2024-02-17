Who's Playing
St. Francis Red Flash @ FDU Knights
Current Records: St. Francis 8-17, FDU 12-14
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Bogota Savings Bank Center -- Teaneck, New Jersey
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
After two games on the road, FDU is heading back home. They and the St. Francis Red Flash will face off in a Northeast battle at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bogota Savings Bank Center. St. Francis took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on FDU, who comes in off a win.
It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but FDU ultimately got the result they hoped for on Thursday. They had just enough and edged the Sharks out 84-82. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.
Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you're outrebounded 16 to 6 on offense, a fact St. Francis found out the hard way on Thursday. They fell just short of the Seahawks by a score of 65-63. St. Francis has struggled against the Seahawks recently, as their matchup on Thursday was their third consecutive lost matchup.
The Knights' win bumped their record up to 12-14. As for the Red Flash, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost four of their last five matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-17 record this season.
FDU was able to grind out a solid win over the Red Flash in their previous matchup back in January, winning 81-71. Will FDU repeat their success, or do the Red Flash have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
FDU has won 6 out of their last 10 games against St. Francis.
- Jan 15, 2024 - FDU 81 vs. St. Francis 71
- Mar 04, 2023 - FDU 70 vs. St. Francis 50
- Feb 23, 2023 - St. Francis 82 vs. FDU 72
- Jan 26, 2023 - FDU 87 vs. St. Francis 82
- Feb 10, 2022 - St. Francis 78 vs. FDU 65
- Dec 31, 2021 - FDU 70 vs. St. Francis 62
- Jan 27, 2021 - St. Francis 90 vs. FDU 82
- Jan 26, 2021 - FDU 94 vs. St. Francis 92
- Jan 15, 2020 - St. Francis 100 vs. FDU 85
- Mar 12, 2019 - FDU 85 vs. St. Francis 76