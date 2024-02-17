Who's Playing

St. Francis Red Flash @ FDU Knights

Current Records: St. Francis 8-17, FDU 12-14

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Bogota Savings Bank Center -- Teaneck, New Jersey

Bogota Savings Bank Center -- Teaneck, New Jersey Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

After two games on the road, FDU is heading back home. They and the St. Francis Red Flash will face off in a Northeast battle at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bogota Savings Bank Center. St. Francis took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on FDU, who comes in off a win.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but FDU ultimately got the result they hoped for on Thursday. They had just enough and edged the Sharks out 84-82. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you're outrebounded 16 to 6 on offense, a fact St. Francis found out the hard way on Thursday. They fell just short of the Seahawks by a score of 65-63. St. Francis has struggled against the Seahawks recently, as their matchup on Thursday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

The Knights' win bumped their record up to 12-14. As for the Red Flash, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost four of their last five matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-17 record this season.

FDU was able to grind out a solid win over the Red Flash in their previous matchup back in January, winning 81-71. Will FDU repeat their success, or do the Red Flash have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

FDU has won 6 out of their last 10 games against St. Francis.