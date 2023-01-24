Who's Playing

Miami (Fla.) @ Florida State

Current Records: Miami (Fla.) 15-4; Florida State 7-13

What to Know

The #17 Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes are 3-11 against the Florida State Seminoles since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Tuesday. Miami (Fla.) and FSU will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET at Donald L. Tucker Center. The Seminoles will be strutting in after a win while Miami (Fla.) will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Miami (Fla.) lost a heartbreaker to the Duke Blue Devils when they met last March, and they left with a heavy heart again this past Saturday. Miami (Fla.) fell in a 68-66 heartbreaker. Despite the loss, they got a solid performance out of guard Jordan Miller, who had 19 points along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, FSU beat the Pittsburgh Panthers 71-64 this past Saturday. Among those leading the charge for the Seminoles was guard Darin Green Jr., who shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 24 points.

The Hurricanes are now 15-4 while FSU sits at 7-13. FSU is 2-4 after wins this season, and Miami (Fla.) is 3-0 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Florida State have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Miami (Fla.).