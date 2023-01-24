Who's Playing
Miami (Fla.) @ Florida State
Current Records: Miami (Fla.) 15-4; Florida State 7-13
What to Know
The #17 Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes are 3-11 against the Florida State Seminoles since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Tuesday. Miami (Fla.) and FSU will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET at Donald L. Tucker Center. The Seminoles will be strutting in after a win while Miami (Fla.) will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Miami (Fla.) lost a heartbreaker to the Duke Blue Devils when they met last March, and they left with a heavy heart again this past Saturday. Miami (Fla.) fell in a 68-66 heartbreaker. Despite the loss, they got a solid performance out of guard Jordan Miller, who had 19 points along with eight rebounds.
Meanwhile, FSU beat the Pittsburgh Panthers 71-64 this past Saturday. Among those leading the charge for the Seminoles was guard Darin Green Jr., who shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 24 points.
The Hurricanes are now 15-4 while FSU sits at 7-13. FSU is 2-4 after wins this season, and Miami (Fla.) is 3-0 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Florida State have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Miami (Fla.).
- Jan 22, 2022 - Florida State 61 vs. Miami (Fla.) 60
- Jan 11, 2022 - Florida State 65 vs. Miami (Fla.) 64
- Feb 24, 2021 - Florida State 88 vs. Miami (Fla.) 71
- Jan 27, 2021 - Florida State 81 vs. Miami (Fla.) 59
- Feb 08, 2020 - Florida State 99 vs. Miami (Fla.) 81
- Jan 18, 2020 - Florida State 83 vs. Miami (Fla.) 79
- Jan 27, 2019 - Florida State 78 vs. Miami (Fla.) 66
- Jan 09, 2019 - Florida State 68 vs. Miami (Fla.) 62
- Jan 27, 2018 - Florida State 103 vs. Miami (Fla.) 94
- Jan 07, 2018 - Miami (Fla.) 80 vs. Florida State 74
- Mar 04, 2017 - Florida State 66 vs. Miami (Fla.) 57
- Feb 01, 2017 - Florida State 75 vs. Miami (Fla.) 57
- Feb 14, 2016 - Miami (Fla.) 67 vs. Florida State 65
- Jan 09, 2016 - Miami (Fla.) 72 vs. Florida State 59